BBMP holds fresh door-to-door voters survey

The exercise has covered 59.62% of the total houses across all 28 Assembly constituencies

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 06 2022, 01:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 05:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Having fallen into disrepute over the voter data theft scam, the BBMP has now begun a fresh door-to-door survey to ensure inclusion of all eligible voters.

The exercise has covered 59.62 per cent of the total houses across all 28 Assembly constituencies.

Some revenue officers were, however, complaining that they have not been getting good support from the residents, especially after it was found that NGO Chilume was working for political leaders in the guise of providing free election-related services to the BBMP.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Ajay Nagbushan has called a meeting of recognised political parties and their functionaries to raise objections to the additions and deletions made to the voters' list in Mahadevapura Assembly constituency since January 2022.

The meeting will be held in the Joint Commissioner's Office in RHB Colony, Whitefield main road, on December 7 at 12 pm. Srinivas, Revenue Officer, Mahadevapura, can be contacted at 9480684998 for details. 

BBMP
survey
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru

