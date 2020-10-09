BBMP netted Rs 3 cr in mask, social-distancing fines in 4 months

'Rs 3 cr in mask, social-distancing fines in 4 months'

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 09 2020, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 02:37 ist
A marshal records a mask violation on Avenue Road, Bengaluru, on Thursday. DH PHOTO/B K JANARDHAN

The BBMP netted nearly Rs 3 crore in the past four months by penalising citizens for not wearing masks and maintaining social distance, the High Court of Karnataka was informed on Thursday.

The civic body provided the information in a memo filed before a division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on Thursday during a hearing on a PIL petition.

The BBMP collected Rs 2.65 crore by penalising 1.25 lakh people for not wearing masks and another Rs 31.5 lakh over violations of social-distancing rules between June 9 and October 6, 2020. It also sealed 170 establishments during the period for breaking various rules related to Covid-19, the BBMP told the court.

The civic body further informed the court that it would start programmes to sensitise people to wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

