BBMP to hospitals, clinics: Check patients’ vax status

Determined to improve the vaccination percentage amid the threat of an outbreak of the Omicron variant, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) on Monday advised all clinics, nursing homes and hospitals to check the vaccination status of OPD or in-patients.

Holding a high-level meeting with experts for stringent enforcement of Covid rules, the BBMP resolved to direct all health establishments to check the vaccination status.

“We have asked them to check the vaccination certificates of the patients and inform us about those who are not completely vaccinated. We will reach out to these people to get them vaccinated,” said Dr A S Balasundar, Chief Health Officer, BBMP.

Also, doctors have been asked to encourage more people to get tested. “We have asked them to recommend Covid tests for any patient who exhibits symptoms like cold or has flu ILI/SAARI symptoms,” Balasundar said.

The virtual meeting was attended by representatives from the Indian Medical Associations(IMA), Association of Physicians of India, Karnataka Private Medical Establishment, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association(PHANA), and other groups of family physicians and Ayush doctors.

The BBMP officials pointed out that a few doctors had relaxed many norms.

“Earlier, most of the doctors used face shields and PPE kits while treating patients. Many of them now wear only masks. We have asked them to exercise more caution,” said a senior BBMP official who was a part of the meeting.

The hospitals also expressed concerns over booster doses. “They enquired if the frontline workers could be given a booster dose,” a BBMP official said.

