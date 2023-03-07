Bengaluru: Bulldozers roll into Gandhi Bazaar as traders fight eviction

Traders at the popular Gandhi Bazaar flower market were shocked to watch JCBs razing a shop at the market place on Monday.

The bulldozing comes in the aftermath of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) serving eviction notices to 37 traders, who are still in dialogue with the civic body on the issue and were not expecting such a drastic action.

“They just demolished my shop today, without allowing me to bring out the items and documents. No one cares about our livelihood,” said Subbanna, who has been running a plumbing services shop in the market for close to 30 years.

BBMP officials said the market is dilapidated and needs immediate intervention.

“It is a risk for the traders as well,” said a senior BBMP official. “Since Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BenSCL) proposed to redo the market, we held talks with the traders and then served multiple notices. However, since many of them have not paid the rental dues for nearly 10 years now, they are worried that they will have to pay up everything before they vacate.”

Officials also added that BenSCL has built temporary structures on “humanitarian grounds”.

Traders accuse the BBMP of not taking them into confidence and say they will vacate the shops when the civic body promises that they would get new shops in the redeveloped market.

“Without confirmation on the re-allotment of shops, how can we vacate? Some people have been running businesses here for over 40 years,” said Gopinath, a flower trader.

Gopinath added that the traders were not against the plan of redeveloping the market but just wanted to ensure they have a living. “All that we are asking for are a few days to pay the dues since the traders are just recovering from the pandemic-induced losses, and a promise on re-allotment,” Gopinath said.

But a BBMP official countered: “It is difficult to assure them of a shop in the new market since the BBMP Act, 2020 does not allow that. We will have to call for a tender and follow due procedures.”

Traders also said the ongoing roadworks have hurt their business, with a flower shop owner pointing out that the project has put severe hurdles on the pathway of customers trying to reach the market.

The BBMP rejected claims that they demolished the shop and passed the buck on BenSCL where officials said the works were yet to start.

“The BBMP must hand over the property to us. Until then, we will not commence work. However, the contractors may have got JCB as a part of preparing the ground but we have still not given them the go-ahead,” a senior BenSCL engineer in charge of the project said.

The grand plan

The new plan shows that a Multi-Level Car Park (MLCP), capable of accommodating close to 180 cars, will be built in the area where the market currently stands.

While four floors will be dedicated for parking, the lower and upper ground floors will have shops for traders. Authorities plan to build 47 shops at Rs 20 crore.