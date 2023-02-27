Bengaluru: Class 12 girl jumps from 11th floor after fight with family

An 18-year-old college girl died after falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building on Sunday in what is suspected to be a case of suicide, police said.

Prakruthi had left her home in Sanjaynagar after fighting with her family. Clad in a black T-shirt and track pants and carrying Rs 300 in cash, she walked more than seven kilometres to reach Sophia High School, where she was a class 12 student.

She tried to get into a nearby high-rise but security guards didn't let her in. She later managed to walk into the High Point apartment building located at Basaveshwara Circle around 5 pm. CCTV footage shows her bypassing security guards and sneaking in.

She took a lift and eventually reached the 11th floor, from where she is believed to have jumped down. She fell on top of a red hatchback stationed in the parking lot and died on the spot. The car's glass windows were shattered by the impact.

Police rushed to the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. They also found her broken mobile phone.

Police investigations show that Prakruthi suffered from depression and had been fighting with her family for the last few months. Her father is a software engineer, named Avinash.

Police have opened a case of unnatural death.