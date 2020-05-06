Bengaluru cops open fire on rowdy sheeter 

The Bagalagunte police opened fire on a 23-year-old rowdy sheeter who had recently killed a 24-year-old man and stabbed his younger brother over a trivial row on Monday evening.

The rowdy sheeter has been identified as Prabhu, a resident of Sidedahalli in Bagalagunte. He was shot at his right leg and is said to be out of risk.

Shashi Kumar N, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said, a team of policemen went to nab Prabhu who was on Sasaveghatta Road near Acharya College in the early hours on Wednesday. Prabhu attacked the head constable Hanumegowda. The police sub-inspector Srikantegowda who witnessed the attack on Hanumegowda fired a bullet in the air asking Prabhu to surrender. But he continued to attack the policemen.

So, Srikantegowda shot one bullet at his right knee. Prabhu collapsed due to injury. Both Hanumegowda and Prabhu were rushed to Sapthagiri hospital for treatment, Kumar said.

Prabhu had killed Karan Singh, 24, and attacked his brother Arjun Singh, 21, with a knife on Monday. Around 4 pm, Prabhu along with his friends Bharath and Kruthik went to a graveyard near Maramma temple in Bagalagunte under the influence of alcohol. The trio found Arjun in the graveyard playing PUBG, Prabhu scolded Arjun for not paying him attention and not bothering to wish him. He assaulted Arjun over the same issue. When Arjun questioned him, Kruthik and Bharath caught Arjun's legs, Prabhu stabbed on his abdomen with a knife. When he screamed loudly, the trio left him profusely bleeding and escaped in fear of public catching them.

Arjun went to a nearby hospital for treatment with the help of his friend.

Karan learned about the attack on Arjun, he went to Prabhu's house around 5.30 pm to question him about the attack on his brother.

Prabhu got into an argument with Karan and stabbed him multiple times on his chest and abdomen. Karan died at the spot. He was at large after the incident. Bagalagunte police are investigating the case further.