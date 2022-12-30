Bengaluru: Depressed student jumps to death from three-storey building

A 20-year-old BBA student has allegedly killed himself by jumping from the terrace of a three-storey building in Milk Colony of Subramanyanagar in North Bengaluru.

Pavan, a resident of Hegganahalli near Laggere, allegedly climbed the building terrace and jumped. He died on the spot after sustaining severe injuries. Pavan’s mother works at a garment factory.

Pavan had been depressed after his close friend died of a cardiac arrest.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Subramanyanagar police station and investigation is on.