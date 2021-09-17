Bengaluru metro timings extended; last train at 9:30 pm

BMRCL has been operating the trains as per the relaxations provided by the government

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2021, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 21:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo/Pushkar V

Starting Saturday, the Namma Metro operations will be extended by about three hours in the wake of demands from various quarters.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said on Friday that the operations have been extended in the morning and evening hours.

"From tomorrow (Saturday), metro timing will be from 6 am to 10 pm. However, the last train from terminal stations will leave at 9:30 pm," he said.

Ever since the resumption of operations in June, the BMRCL has been operating the trains as per the relaxations provided by the government. The night curfew restrictions had made officials limit the operations to 7 am to 8 pm.

Over the last two weeks, many members of the public, MLAs and MPs have urged the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to extend the operations citing the increased movement of people due to relaxations.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
metro
India News
BMRCL

