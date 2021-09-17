Bengaluru metro timings extended; last train at 9:30 pm

Starting Saturday, the Namma Metro operations will be extended by about three hours in the wake of demands from various quarters.
BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said on Friday that the operations have been extended in the morning and evening hours.
"From tomorrow (Saturday), metro timing will be from 6 am to 10 pm. However, the last train from terminal stations will leave at 9:30 pm," he said.
Also read: BBMP looks to vaccinate 5 lakh people at mega drive on Sept 17
Ever since the resumption of operations in June, the BMRCL has been operating the trains as per the relaxations provided by the government. The night curfew restrictions had made officials limit the operations to 7 am to 8 pm.
Over the last two weeks, many members of the public, MLAs and MPs have urged the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to extend the operations citing the increased movement of people due to relaxations.
