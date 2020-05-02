Bengaluru: Namma Metro workers hold flash protest demanding wages

Construction labourers working on Namma Metro Phase 2 line in Bommanahalli held a flash protest demanding their wages and an opportunity to go home.

"We do not want this job anymore. Please pay for the work already done and send us home," a group of workers sitting before the concrete mixing facility of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The workers laid siege to the car of a BMRCL official and expressed their frustration with the delay. "We had demanded the officials to send us home long ago. They had assured us of arranging the same after the lockdown. However, we are now told to continue the work here. We don't want the job. We want to reach our family," they said.

One of the labourers said that there were 823 workers in the cement mixing plant and 300 persons were working at other sites. "All of us stay near the plant. But 20 persons are made to stay in one room. However, what social distance can we maintain in such a situation," he said.

They said most of them have not received wages or protective gears like masks during the lockdown. "Now we are being told to arrange money for going back home. How is it possible when we have not been paid our due salary," said Rajender, a worker.

Senior police officials came to the spot and promised help. Assistant commissioner of police Sudhir Hegde told the labourers that he will speak to the nodal officers and arrange for transport. Following the assurance, the workers withdrew the protest.

BMRCL officials said the workers have been paid the salary for the month of March. "The April salary will be released soon. We have provided them with ration, medical checkup facilities and also organised yoga and entertainment sessions," a senior official said.