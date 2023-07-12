Bengaluru police adopts QR code to improve services at stations

The Bengaluru City police has launched a QR code in all 100+ police stations to gather feedback from visitors, aiming to address concerns and ensure public convenience.

"The feedback mechanism allows people to voice their opinions freely. By assessing ratings and complaints, we can identify issues and hold officials accountable or bring about behavioural changes," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told DH.

The DCPs concerned will oversee the feedback process. Dayananda said that the initiative was first started by CK Baba, DCP, South East Division, in his jurisdictional limits and replicated across the stations.

To ensure authenticity, only visitors with a unique ID obtained at the station can submit feedback.

25,000+ submissions

The pilot initiative, introduced in November 2022 at 14 police stations in the South East Division, has garnered significant praise from citizens, resulting in an astonishing 25,000 feedback submissions in eight months, Baba said.

He said the system's implementation would yield two key benefits — enhanced transparency and improved efficiency among police personnel. By analysing the feedback, police can identify problems and find suggestions to improve their services. "Our goal was to tackle various issues, such as the reluctance of police personnel to register FIRs or accept complaints, as well as wrongful demands for services that created fear among visitors to the police stations," Baba explained.

The overwhelming response encouraged the police department to introduce the feedback system in Hubballi-Dharwad, where it has already received over 10,000 responses to date.