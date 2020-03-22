Bengaluru police forms 500 teams to track 43,000 foreign returns

The Bengaluru city police have formed 500 teams to track 43,000 people who have returned from foreign countries from March 8 till March 19. They will be contacted and it will be made sure that they stay at home quarantine.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that every passenger who had returned from foreign countries had to fill a form at Kempegowda International Airport. The form contains their addresses, phone numbers and other details. "We have collected all such forms starting from March 8 as we are keeping 15 days as a quarantine period, since we have already contacted people from March 20 so we are contacting people till March 19," the top cop said.

There are around 43,000 people returned to the city in the last 14 days and the war room was created on Saturday evening at city police commissioner’s office, police personnels representing all 108 police stations deployed to segregate these forms and they will be handing those slips jurisdiction police staff to visit the house of the suspects who had returned from forigne countries. The police staff along with BBMP and Health officials will visit the suspect and put a seal on their hands and tell them to stay at home for 14 days.

Police personnels are able to dispatch 22,000 persons and they are on their way in reaching them and there is a need of dispatching remaining 21,000 forms.

They also visit them and monitor them regularly. The family members and neighbours the community also instructed to monitor them to ensure they won’t step out, Rao added.

The police personnels who are visiting these suspects also advised to stay at home, not come to the station or socialize with people. We also asked the health department to provide medical masks to police personnel who are interacting with these suspects.

The prohibitory orders were imposed from 9 pm to 12 pm on Sunday to ensure Janta Curfew further to avoid people coming out unnecessary crowds. The prohibitory order imposed on the public interest and not to curtail their rights, Rao reiterated.