Bengaluru reports 80 dengue cases in 15 days

With the city reporting 80 dengue cases in the last 15 days following pre-monsoon showers, civic authorities are holding door-to-door larval survey in all the wards.
BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr K V Trilok Chandra said municipal officials are educating people on the dangers of storing water for long.
“Stagnant water breeds larvae,” Dr Chandra said, adding that officials are identifying and clearing larva-breeding spots in houses.
East and Mahadevapura zones account for 50% of the 80 dengue cases reported so far. East Zone recorded the highest number of cases with 24, while Mahadevapura accounted for 21 cases.
Officials assured that the outbreak is not alarming. “We had reported 12,000 cases three years ago,” Dr Chandra said. “This year, we are only reporting 400 cases. The situation is well under control.”
Bengaluru had reported 1,641 cases in 2021 and 2,047 cases in 2020.
