Bengaluru reports 80 dengue cases in 15 days

Bengaluru reports 80 dengue cases in 15 days

Bengaluru had reported 1,641 cases in 2021 and 2,047 cases in 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 28 2022, 00:54 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 01:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With the city reporting 80 dengue cases in the last 15 days following pre-monsoon showers, civic authorities are holding door-to-door larval survey in all the wards.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr K V Trilok Chandra said municipal officials are educating people on the dangers of storing water for long.

“Stagnant water breeds larvae,” Dr Chandra said, adding that officials are identifying and clearing larva-breeding spots in houses.

East and Mahadevapura zones account for 50% of the 80 dengue cases reported so far. East Zone recorded the highest number of cases with 24, while Mahadevapura accounted for 21 cases.

Officials assured that the outbreak is not alarming. “We had reported 12,000 cases three years ago,” Dr Chandra said. “This year, we are only reporting 400 cases. The situation is well under control.”

Bengaluru had reported 1,641 cases in 2021 and 2,047 cases in 2020.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
health
dengue

What's Brewing

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

 