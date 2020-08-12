Bengaluru Riot: About 4,000 people attacked my house, says Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy

Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy has suggested that the mob that attacked his house on Tuesday night wanted to kill him.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Murthy said the mob was about 3,000 to 4,000 strong and had tried to explode an LPG cylinder at his house. The mob carried sharp weapons, sticks, rods and petrol bombs, he said.

"They looted our house and torched it. This was the house where I was born and grew up. It's now gutted and beyond repair. We have lost a home of 50 years. All my brothers who were living in with me have no roof over their heads. It seems the mob just wanted to kill. I haven't seen such insanity in the past 25 years," Murthy said, his eyes filled with tears.

The legislator said Revenue Minister R Ashoka visited his house late on Tuesday night and gave him security.

Murthy said it was for the government to order an inquiry into the violence but demanded that the culprits be punished. "Let the government order an inquiry by the CBI, the CID or any other agency. The guilty must be punished, regardless of who they are. If it's my nephew or anyone else (who uploaded the offensive post on Facebook), the guilty must be brought to book. I asked for police security and pray to God that no MLA goes through this," he added.