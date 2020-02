The health department has confirmed an H1N1 death from Bengaluru Rural and the third in Karnataka. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 220.

Bengaluru City (BBMP) accounts for most cases (87), followed by Udupi (50), Bengaluru Urban (28), Dakshina Kannada (15) and Shivamogga (10). Other districts have reported H1N1 cases in single digit. The health department released usual flu precautions on Friday to contain H1N1.