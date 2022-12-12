Bengaluru schools work to wean kids off social media

Several schools in Bengaluru have made parents sign an undertaking that their children will not be allowed to open or operate social media accounts.

Schools have been struggling to deal with kids being too active on social media. There have been instances of students sending 'friend requests' to teachers, indulging in group chats and so on. They also make 'reels' in uniforms, which is not entertained by schools.

According to school authorities, many parents are aware that their wards are active on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and other such platforms.

"We have made it mandatory for parents to give an undertaking and to deactivate social media accounts belonging to their kids," the principal of a top CBSE school in Bengaluru South said.

B Gayethri Devi, principal at Little Flower Public School in Banashankari 3rd Stage, said that circulars were sent to parents. "We also advised parents to give children a basic cellphone if they need one for the purpose of communication. If a smartphone is a must, then it must be supervised," she said.

School authorities blame parents for the increased social media usage among kids and say that it is the responsibility of the parents to monitor such activities.

"Phones are not allowed inside the school. But, at home, children have access to all kinds of social media. This is where parents should be responsible and monitor," B R Supreeth, principal at Oxford Group of Institutions, said.

Supreeth further said that he came across instances of children below 10 years having Instagram accounts by faking their real age. "When they do so, they will get content suggestions as per the age they've entered on Instagram or any other account. There are high chances of them making friends with strangers," he said.

Some schools have dedicated hours to teach social media behaviour to students.

"Post pandemic, these kinds of issues have increased and we're seeing irresponsible social media behaviour among children. Even if we restrict them at school, they get access at home. So, we're educating them on responsible online behaviour," Mansoor Ali Khan, member, Board of Management, Delhi Public School, said.

According to D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, the government should introduce a strong cyber policy for the safety of children.