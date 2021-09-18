Bengaluru tops metros with 4.1 lakh Covid vaccinations on Sept 17

A record 4.10 lakh people received Covid vaccines in the city on Friday, as Bengaluru topped metros for the number of jabs administered in a single day.

In all, as many as 4,10,486 vaccines were administered until Friday midnight as part of the nationwide drive.

Although the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) fell short of meeting the government-stipulated target of vaccinating five lakh people during the day, officials described the achievement (84%) as commendable.

"Our highest number of vaccines earlier was 1.83 lakh a day. But we pulled all the resources to get as many people on board as possible during the mega vaccination drive today. We are happy that we accomplished the feat,” said B K Vijendra, Chief Health Officer, BBMP.

'5 lakh jabs not easy'

Another senior BBMP official also praised the vaccination efforts, saying only a small section had been left out. He pointed out that vaccinating five lakh people on a single day isn't easy.

BBMP officials are hopeful that the final tally would go up as details of vaccination from all the eight zones are still trickling in and being added to the server. “Since we still have to collate the manual entries and considering that the vaccination could go on until late night, we expect that the final tally would reach at least 4.25 lakh,” Vijendra said.

2,200 vaccination sites

Municipal authorities had set up 2,200 vaccination sites across the city for the drive, or at least 10 sites per ward.

The BBMP's Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones have overperformed as they vaccinated more people than their target. But East and West zones, which had to vaccinate nearly one lakh people each, were the laggards among the civic body's administrative units.

