Bengaluru Unlock 3.0: Here's what is allowed from today

As coronavirus infections decline across Karnataka, several curbs will be eased in the state capital starting Monday.

Public transport, including metro, will begin operations with full seating capacity, malls will reopen and offices will be allowed to function at full working strength in Bengaluru from Monday.

Announcing Unlock 3.0 on Saturday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that existing Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed based on expert recommendations. The new rules are in effect till July 19.

Here's a look at what changes from July 5th:

Night Curfew: While the night curfew will continue on weekdays, the timing has been eased. Night curfew is now in effect between 9 pm and 5 am instead of 7 pm to 5 am earlier

Weekend Curfew: The weekend curfew has been lifted. Until now, the government had imposed a curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

Transport: Public transport, inlcuding Namma Metro will be operational in full capacity starting Monday.

Gatherings: Easing existing restrictions on weddings and other family functions, the government has allowed up to 100 guests for these events, up from the existing limit of 40. For cremation, up to 20 people can gather, Yediyurappa had said on Saturday.

Also Read | Temples, malls reopen in Bengaluru; confusion over pubs

Public spaces/ schools: Malls, too, will reopen today. However, theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed.

All education institutions will remain closed too, until further directions. "We will hold a separate meeting to discuss this issue," Yediyurappa had said.

Places of worship/ sports facilities: The government has also allowed places of worship to open. "Temples will be open only for Darshan. No other special Seva will be permitted," he said. Sports complexes, stadia and swimming pools will be open only for training purposes.

However, Deputy Commissioners will have the prerogative to impose any restriction as they deem fit depending on the situation in their respective districts, the Chief Minister added.