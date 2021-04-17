Bengaluru will get 3 lakh doses of vaccine: Minister

Karnataka will soon get 10 lakh doses of Covid vaccine, of which three lakh doses will be supplied to Bengaluru alone, the state government said on Friday.

The announcement by Housing Minister V Somanna came amid reports of a serious shortage of Covid vaccines across Karnataka.

Reviewing the Covid-19 containment measures in the BBMP East Zone and in the Govindarajanagar assembly constituency on Friday, Somanna claimed that the vaccine supply was not a problem in Karnataka.

Read | Bengaluru reels under vaccine shortage as Covid-19 cases surge

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said: “We (Bengaluru) never reported any shortage. While a few centres had run out of stock, a few others still had sufficient stocks. That disparity has been addressed now and the available stock will be enough to address the demand until we get three lakh doses.”

While the authorities claim that there’s no shortage of vaccine, the inoculation has fallen woefully short of the BBMP’s own target.

The BBMP has vaccinated only 19,677 people daily on average in the last four days, as against its target of 70,000.