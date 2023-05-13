Bengaluru's silent zones exceed noise limits

The silent zones in Bengaluru are seldom quiet and frequently exceed the permitted noise levels, according to data from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The data reveals that both residential and commercial areas also experience higher levels of noise.

The KSPCB measures noise levels at two silent zones in the city. In April, the station at RVCE, Mysore recorded an average of 50.5 dB, slightly exceeding the permitted level of 50 dB. However, the maximum recorded noise level reached 76.4 dB in the area. At NIMHANS, although the average noise level remained below the permissible limits, there were instances where it reached 87.2 dB, far exceeding the 50 dB limit. During nighttime, both NIMHANS and RVCE experienced significantly higher noise levels, with breaches of 22.5% and 20.8% respectively.

Silent zones are defined as areas within a 100-meter radius of hospitals, schools, colleges, and courts.

In addition to the silent zones, residential and commercial areas also exhibit high levels of sound pollution. Residential areas recorded noise levels exceeding the allowed limits by approximately 12%, while commercial areas experienced 13% to 15% higher noise levels. Surprisingly, noise levels in industrial areas across the city remain within the acceptable limits.

KSPCB officials attribute the high noise levels to the increasing number of vehicles and ongoing construction activities. Despite the officials claiming to monitor the data closely and collaborate with enforcement agencies, citizens have complained that there has been little to no impact.

"I lodged a complaint with the BBMP regarding the unbearable noise from a nearby construction site. However, they failed to follow the proper procedures and caused inconvenience to the residents. Unfortunately, none of the officials responded, even after multiple follow-ups," said Savitha K, a resident of Chikkagollarahatti.

Similarly, there has been a lack of enforcement in reducing noise from vehicular movement, according to Rajkumar Dugar from the Citizens 4 Citizens (C4C) group. C4C initiated a campaign to raise awareness against honking on city roads.

"There is no intention to penalize the violators. Without proper enforcement, people will continue to honk even in silent zones. Noise pollution adversely affects people's mental health and needs to be taken seriously," said Dugar.

Officials from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) mentioned that there is no law prohibiting honking. Consequently, it is practically impossible to file cases against honkers. Dr. M. A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), emphasized that people need to voluntarily understand and refrain from honking.