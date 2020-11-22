Beware of fake messages on Akrama-Sakrama, CA sites: BDA

Fraudsters are deceiving people regarding Akrama-Sakrama and Civic Amenity (CA) sites using the Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) name, its commissioner has warned while urging people to be cautious.

The government agency has allotted CA sites to several organisations and institutions in the city.

A statement from the BDA said miscreants were sending out letters to the allottees with forged signatures and seals of BDA officials. The letters had made claims to make allottees believe that the BDA was receiving complaints from the public that they were using the site for things other than the allotted purpose and warned them that the allotment would be cancelled.

The BDA also observed similar cheating cases regarding Akrama-Sakrama, where miscreants sent letters to allottees asking them to regularise their sites. It also received complaints that the miscreants have contacted people by phone and illegally collected money from them.

The BDA’s vigilance team has launched an investigation into the fake letters. The BDA commissioner has urged the public to alert the head office on receiving such letters and verify its authenticity without fear.