BIAL asks passengers to avoid carrying prohibited items

BIAL asks passengers to avoid carrying prohibited items

The security team at the airport receives an average of over 500 kg of prohibited articles each week

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 27 2020, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 18:34 ist
Credit: DH file photo.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited has asked passengers to avoid carrying prohibited items like blades, lighters, coconuts, toy guns, ghee packets and spices.

In a statement, BIAL, which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, said there was an increase in the seizure of prohibited goods over the last few months.

"The security team at the airport receives an average of over 500 kg of prohibited articles each week. These items are confiscated by the CISF at the security screening area," the statement said It said passengers are unaware of the prohibited objects, which potentially impacts the security frisking process, resulting in delays due to the manual examination of such baggage.

BIAL said lighters, scissors, toy weapons, sharp metal objects, sporting goods, guns and firearms, tools, self defence equipment, explosive materials, flammable items, chemicals aerosols and liquids are prohibited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BIAL
Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 