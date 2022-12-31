Binge drinking at New Year parties may cause 'Holiday Heart Syndrome': Cardiologists

Cardiologists are cautioning Bengalureans about the risk of ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’, a condition that can occur due to binge drinking and causes fluctuations in the heart rate, as they prepare to celebrate the new year.

Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Hospital, said his hospital occasionally received Holiday Heart Syndrome cases. “Consuming large amounts of alcohol in a short period of time can raise blood pressure and cause irregular heart rhythms. The risk of binge drinking increases during celebrations such as New Year’s,” he said.

Symptoms of the syndrome include palpitations, dizziness, low energy levels, and shortage of breath, said Dr Jagadish Hiremath, chairman, Aasra Hospital.

Read | A firecracker of a farewell

Though the symptoms reverse naturally in most cases, occasionally they progress to scenarios requiring medical help. “It can also progress to ventricular fibrillation, which can cause sudden cardiac arrest,” Dr Hiremath said. “Long-term damage is likely if the syndrome appears frequently.”

Dr Manjunath said people approach hospitals only when the symptoms persist, and it happens in very few cases.

“If you check heart rates at home, those binge drinking may find it to be higher,” he added.

Since India has higher prevalence of heart issues, doctors urge caution. “If at all people consume alcohol, they should do so in small quantities. People with pre-existing heart diseases, high blood pressure, and those who have undergone procedures like angioplasty should be more cautious,” Dr Manjunath said.

Those experiencing Holiday Heart Syndrome symptoms should stop drinking alcohol and seek medical help, Dr Hiremath said.