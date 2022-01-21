BJP leader celebrates b'day violating Covid rules, held

BJP leader celebrates birthday violating Covid rules, booked

Most of the people who took part in the birthday celebrations of N R Ramesh did not wear masks and failed to follow social distancing

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 21 2022, 03:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 06:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

BJP leader N R Ramesh was booked on Thursday for allegedly celebrating his birthday in violation of the Covid restrictions.

The Banashankari police registered a case against Ramesh, president of the Bangalore South district unit.

"Ramesh celebrated his birthday at NR Residency, which falls within the jurisdiction of this station. A stage and pandals were set up in front of the house. Most of the people who took part in the event did not wear masks and failed to follow social distancing," a policeman said.

The case was registered following a complaint by a sub-inspector who went to the spot. Ramesh is the primary accused and his followers have been named secondary accused in the FIR.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
BJP
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

 