BJP leader celebrates birthday violating Covid rules, booked

BJP leader N R Ramesh was booked on Thursday for allegedly celebrating his birthday in violation of the Covid restrictions.

The Banashankari police registered a case against Ramesh, president of the Bangalore South district unit.

"Ramesh celebrated his birthday at NR Residency, which falls within the jurisdiction of this station. A stage and pandals were set up in front of the house. Most of the people who took part in the event did not wear masks and failed to follow social distancing," a policeman said.

The case was registered following a complaint by a sub-inspector who went to the spot. Ramesh is the primary accused and his followers have been named secondary accused in the FIR.

