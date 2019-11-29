Blast at Bengaluru's Forensic Science Lab injures 7

Panic gripped parts of South Eastern Bengaluru following a powerful blast at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Sarjapur main road in Madivala limits on Friday afternoon. According to the local police as many as six scientists and one supporting staff attached to the Chemistry laboratory of the FSL suffered severe burn injuries.

As per the preliminary findings, a powerful blast was reported from the Chemistry lab of the FSL at around 3 pm when the scientists were reportedly testing some of the explosive samples collected from Raichur pertaining to a blast case. Samples of detonators that were recovered from the blast site in Raichur rural limits that killed a rag-picker three months ago were sent to the FSL for further examination. Of the nine detonators, apparently one detonator exploded leaving six scientists at the lab severely injured.

Giving details of the blast, Dr S Parashiva Murthy, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Technical Services) told DH that a chemical reaction triggered the blast. “The scientists were conducting a test to ascertain the explosive materials that were sent from Raichur in a blast case. About 25 grams of explosive material has triggered the blast inside the Chemistry laboratory of the FSL. We are investigating further to ascertain the exact cause of the blast,” Dr Murthy explained.

Among the scientists, Srinath (36) hailing from Kolar, suffered severe injuries on the head, hands and upper torso of the body. Other scientists including Navya (29), Basavaprabhu (27), Vishwanatha Reddy (33), Manjunath Babbalakatti (33) and Vishwanath also suffered burn injuries after being hit by the splinters of the detonators. All the injured scientists and supporting staffer, Anthony, were rushed to a private hospital nearby for treatment. Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, Isha Pant, DCP (South-East) and other top police officials visited the spot.