BMTC to operate buses from 6 am to 7 pm starting Monday

The BMTC will resume operations on Monday with lower number of buses that will provide limited services from 6 am to 7 pm.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has said only 2,000 of its 6,500 buses will be put into operation on Monday. The BMTC will scale up the services based on passenger volume.

In a release, the corporation said it will deploy 17 Vayuvajra buses to provide service from Kempegowda International Airport to the bus stations in Majestic and Electronic city.

Restrictions

In view of the restrictions around night time, the day's services will end at 7 pm, which may, however, not be convenient for workers in many sectors.

The seating capacity has been restricted to 50 per cent, which amounts to less than 30 passengers in a bus. Officials have said the measure is hard to implement considering a lone conductor will not be able to control the crowds during peak hours.

Mask-wearing is compulsory for both the crew and passengers. "Passengers without face mask will not be allowed. If permitted seats are occupied in a bus, passengers shall not board the bus and wait for the next bus," the release stated.

Officials will reintroduce the QR Code-payment system which had failed to take off during the unlock period in the first wave.