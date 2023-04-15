BNP slams govt over 'unfair' property tax notices

BNP slams govt over 'unfair' property tax notices

Although the government exempted the owners from paying penalties and interest for the wrong zonal classification, an official order has not yet been issued

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2023, 02:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 04:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) criticised the state government and the Bruhat Benglauru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to clarify the 'unfair' tax notices issued to 78,000 property owners last year.

Although the government exempted the owners from paying penalties and interest for the wrong zonal classification, an official order has not yet been issued.

Read | Bengaluru: Two arrested for murdering roommate over parking issue 

"Despite the chief minister’s approval, bureaucrats continue to adopt a lethargic approach, and to date, no clarity has emerged. An advisory should be posted on the BBMP website to address the worries of anxious citizens as they await official notification from the government. The delay is unreasonable and unacceptable,' said Lalithambha B V, a member of BNP.

Expressing concern over the unfair penalties and continued ambiguity, one of the affected citizens, Prathap Ujjini, said, "We have been served notices for no fault of ours. Although the BBMP assured us that the penalty would be waived, the portal still shows a fine amount being added. The BBMP is not acting on their assurances, and the unreasonable amounts that are still being shown are a cause of worry."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
property tax

Related videos

What's Brewing

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Lookbook for summer

Lookbook for summer

How they predict rain and shine

How they predict rain and shine

Covid surge: Time to be cautious again

Covid surge: Time to be cautious again

Dutch to allow euthanasia for under-12s

Dutch to allow euthanasia for under-12s

'Super thief' who inspired 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' held

'Super thief' who inspired 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' held

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

 