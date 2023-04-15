BNP slams govt over 'unfair' property tax notices

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) criticised the state government and the Bruhat Benglauru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to clarify the 'unfair' tax notices issued to 78,000 property owners last year.

Although the government exempted the owners from paying penalties and interest for the wrong zonal classification, an official order has not yet been issued.

"Despite the chief minister’s approval, bureaucrats continue to adopt a lethargic approach, and to date, no clarity has emerged. An advisory should be posted on the BBMP website to address the worries of anxious citizens as they await official notification from the government. The delay is unreasonable and unacceptable,' said Lalithambha B V, a member of BNP.

Expressing concern over the unfair penalties and continued ambiguity, one of the affected citizens, Prathap Ujjini, said, "We have been served notices for no fault of ours. Although the BBMP assured us that the penalty would be waived, the portal still shows a fine amount being added. The BBMP is not acting on their assurances, and the unreasonable amounts that are still being shown are a cause of worry."