BU to restrict public access to Jnanabharathi

The Bangalore University will soon stop the public from entering its Jnanabharathi campus to ensure students’ safety and academic environment.

Following the recent spate of incidents including a suicide, thefts and accidents, the varsity authorities decided to restrict public access to the campus by a single point entry and exit.

While the campus currently has four major entry and exit points, the varsity is now thinking about allowing entry and exit only through the main gate on Mysuru Road and another on the Outer Ring Road. The gates at Nagarabhavi/National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and Sports Authority of India will be restricted to the public.

“To gain access at the restricted entry points, students and staff of the university or those who belong to the institutions located inside the campus have to display their identity cards issued by the respective institutions,” BU vice-chancellor Prof K R Venugopal said.

He said 70% of the compound wall construction has been finished and the entire work will be over in five to six months.

“The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has recently written a letter, asking us to take necessary measures to stop land encroachments,” he added.

The varsity is raising the compound wall around the campus with Rs 5 crore from Rotary Bangalore. “There won’t be any (other) entry points (except the main gates) once the compound wall is complete,” Prof Venugopal said. “Even at the main gate, there’ll be restricted access and the general public won’t be allowed through all gates.”

The recent suicide of former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara’s personal assistant has prompted varsity authorities to take a strong stand on security at the campus. “Such incidents have a bad impact on students,” Prof Venugopal said. “We want to maintain an academic atmosphere on the campus, which can be achieved only by restricting access to the general public.”

There has also been an increase in the number of accidents at night.

“Allowing public vehicles is greatly inconveniencing students inside the campus, both during the day and night. Recently, there were a few hit-and-run cases, in which our students became victims,” the VC added. Varsity authorities also said allowing public entry has also resulted in a spike in garbage dumping. “Early morning walkers/joggers and nearby hoteliers dump garbage inside the campus. Some sandalwood trees are missing. We want to put an end to all these issues,” an official explained.