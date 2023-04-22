Burglar trio held in Bengaluru; booty worth Rs 75 lakh recovered

A gang of three, including two burglars and a rowdy sheeter, has been arrested by the HSR Layout police. The police have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 75 lakh, including 1.5 kg of gold jewellery and two two-wheelers.

The arrested are identified as Prakash alias Balaji alias Khan, 39, Anil alias Thale, and Yashwanth alias Kothi. According to the police, Prakash and Yashwanth are habitual burglars, while Anil is a rowdy sheeter in the Konanakunte police station limits.

Prakash used to steal gold jewellery and other valuables from locked houses using duplicate keys and dispose of the stolen property with the help of Anil and Yashwanth. Prakash has been involved in around 78 burglary cases in the last ten years.

Prakash roamed across the city disguised as a delivery boy. He would take photographs of the door locks of locked houses, including newly constructed houses in apartment buildings.

He would get duplicate keys made and use them to open doors and gain entry into houses to steal valuables.

The police have seized the duplicate keys, tool kits used to make duplicate keys and a mobile phone. By arresting the trio, the police have solved around 17 cases registered in HSR Layout, Koramangala, Bandepalya, Bommanahalli, Hulimavu, Sadashivanagar, Vivek Nagar, Marathahalli, Ramamurthynagar, Mico Layout, HAL, and Puttenahalli areas.