Byadarahalli suicide: Cops continue to question editor

The Byadarahalli police investigating the case of four people killing themselves in Thigalarapalya have continued to question editor of a vernacular newspaper Hallegere Shankar and his sons-in-law Praveen Kumar and Srikanth.

Police are yet to launch a case against Shankar or anyone based on the death notes found during the investigation. Some pages of the death notes, allegedly written by Shankar's son Madhusagar went viral, but police said those were not the death notes they seized.

“We found death notes in three rooms,” said a senior police officer. “The notes are produced before the court, and we have asked it be handed over to us as we need them for our investigation. Once we get hold of the notes, we’ll go through it and take necessary action.”

Police have also come to know that one of Shankar’s daughters attempted to kill herself near GKVK three or four years ago over the same family issue. The younger daughter attempted to kill herself 20 days before they ended their lives.

Police also continued to verify the contents of the deceased people’s laptops, pen drives and mobile phones.

