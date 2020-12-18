CID DySP found dead at friend's house in Bengaluru

CID DySP found dead at friend's house in Bengaluru

Woman DySP of CID died under mysterious circumstances at BBMP contractor's house

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 18 2020, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 01:54 ist
A relative grieves the officer's death in Bengaluru on Thursday. DH PHOTO/S K DINESH

A 33-year-old woman police officer posted as deputy superintendent of police in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her friend’s apartment in Annapoorneshwari Nagar in West Bengaluru on Wednesday night. 

Lakshmi V, a resident of Konanakunte, South Bengaluru, had arrived at BBMP contractor Manu’s residence in Vinayaka Layout hours earlier. After dinner, she locked herself in around 10 pm. As there was no response for a long time, Manu, along with three others, broke open the door and found her hanging from the window grille. 

Based on a complaint from Lakshmi’s father Venkatesh, police registered a case of suspicious death and detained four people for questioning. Manu told police that Lakshmi was under depression. Venkatesh denied this. 

It was said that Lakshmi was admitted to hospital earlier on overdose of sleeping pills. 

Police conducted Mahazar (an inspection of the crime scene) and seized Lakhsmi’s mobile phones. Forensic experts also took samples from the place. After the post-mortem, her parents took the body to Maasti, their home village in Kolar’s Malur talk, where the funeral was conducted on Thursday evening. 

Lakshmi was a 2014-batch KPS officer and was appointed DySP in 2017. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Annapoorneshwarinagar

What's Brewing

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.

She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

 