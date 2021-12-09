CM Bommai inaugurates newly set up RV University

The newly set-up RV University in the city was inaugurated on Wednesday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The CM said higher educational institutes like RV University must join hands with the government to work towards the overall development of society as well as the state.

Highlighting the need for participatory democracy in the current times, Bommai said: “There is an increased need for an active participating democracy rather than a structural one. This can only be achieved by students, who are the path-breakers of tomorrow.”

The CM also urged the university to focus more on research and development activities stating that these activities will eventually showcase the capabilities of the university at the global level.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said: “The world relies on quality education for progress, especially with IT stepping into every sector. The government has introduced changes that will make Karnataka the most sought-after destination for education and opportunities. RV University has started its operations at the most opportune time when the world needs high-skilled manpower.”

University Chancellor Dr M K Panduranga Setty, Vice-Chancellor Prof Y S R Murthy and Pro-Chancellor A V S Murthy were present at the occasion.