Comed-K entrance exam postponed

The Comed-K undergraduate entrance test (UGET)-2020, which was scheduled to be held on June 27, has been postponed.

Considering the Class 12 board exams will go on till the second week of July, the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) has decided to postpone the exams by a month and the same will be conducted on July 25.

Comed-K UGET is a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The consortium has also decided to extend the last date to submit applications and also to provide edit options for candidates to choose the centres nearest to them considering the COVID-19 pandemic.