Comissioner of railway safety to inspect Yelahanka-Makalidurga railway double line

In what will help ease train operations on the Bengaluru-Guntakal section, the double line between Yelahanka and Makalidurga is nearing commissioning with the safety authorities set to inspect the second line on the Yelahanka-Makalidurga section by the end of week.

The comissioner of railway safety will inspect the 38.37-km electrified section on Thursday and Friday, after which clearances will be given for commissioning the line, if all safety measures are found satisfactory.

At present, the single line between Yelahanka and Makalidurga has constrained the train operations with many trains made to wait at Yeshwantpur, Baiyappanhaalli and Channasandra. Once commissioned, the section will reduce the congestion between Bengaluru and Doddaballapur.

Urban transport activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar said that besides the double line, the commissioning of the inter block signalling system at Thanisandra and the recently completed underpass near Jakkur would help the railways in smooth operation of trains.

More space

"Yelahanka is a major junction connecting Yeshwantpur, Channasandra, Devanahalli and Doddaballapur. The electrified line will open up space to run for more trains towards Guntakal and northern parts of the state as well as the country," he said.

Dyamannavar noted that the full potential of the project can be realised after the completion of doubling of Baiyappanahalli-Hosur and Yeshwantpur-Channasandra lines.