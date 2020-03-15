Coronavirus: Bengaluru schools, colleges, public spaces to be shut till March 21

The Commissioner Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike released a circular forwarded by the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, saying that according to the directions given by the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, places of mass gatherings like cinema theatres, malls, marriage halls, night-clubs as well as schools, colleges, universities and coaching classes to be closed, from March 14 to 21.

The statement also mentioned that exams, Government offices and legislative assembly will continue without any interruptions.

The circular also directed all private hospitals to report suspected Novel coronavirus cases immediately to the health department without fail.

The circular mentioned that major sports events being held in stadiums like cricket, football, hockey and conferences, workshops, marriages, Jathras will be cancelled as well.

All summer camps, meetings, workshops including international conferences should not be organized, the statement said.

Additional sanitation measures should be taken at all Government residential hostels.

The IT/BT companies to be advised to allow their employees to work from home and avoid international travel.