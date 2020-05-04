Long queues in front of liquor shops in Bengaluru

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Traffic in full swing, long queues in front of liquor shops in Bengaluru

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 04 2020, 11:06 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 11:09 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Following a relaxation in lockdown to contain COVID-19 in Karnataka, the traffic was back on Bengaluru roads and long queues were seen at liquor outlets on Monday morning.

Most people were not wearing masks or maintaining social distance. Police, including the traffic cops, were hardly seen at signals and checkpoints after the lockdown was lifted in non-containment areas.

Customers at liquor outlets have been standing in queues since early morning. However, there was confusion among the owners about the timing. Even after 9 am when most of the liquor shops were closed, people were standing in the queues. Some have made sure to keep their footwear in the queue if they step out.

Policemen have been deployed at liquor shops to maintain social distance. Blocking of all major roads and flyovers and barricades is continuing in the city.  

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
liquor outlets

