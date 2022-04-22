Despite HC order, Karnataka government yet to reinstate BU syndicate members  

Despite the high court order staying the removal of the government nominees at Bangalore University’s syndicate, the state government is yet to reinstate Dr Govindaraju and Prem Sohanlal as directed by the court.

Dr Govindaraju and Sohanlal were taken off the syndicate on April 7. They challenged the action in the court, which stayed the order of their removal on April 12.

Sohanlal said he and Dr Govindaraju had given a certified copy of the court order to both the university and the Higher Education Department, but had not received any communication about their reinstatement.

The varsity even called a meeting of the syndicate on April 25 and invited the members who replaced them, Sohanlal added.

“As per the rules, we should be invited to the syndicate meeting because there is a court stay on our removal. Inviting the newly nominated members will be contempt of court,” Sohanlal said.

While this newspaper could not reach the Higher Education Department for its comment, BU Registrar (Administration) Prof M Kotresh said the April 25 meeting had been postponed because of this issue.

“We haven’t received any communication from the Higher Education Department. Hence, the meeting scheduled for April 25 has been postponed,” Prof Kotresh added.

