Doctor from Bengaluru gets invited to coronation of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6

A prominent Bengalurean Dr Issac Mathai, Chairman of Soukya wellness centre at Samethanahalli, near Whitefield, has been invited to attend the coronation of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Dr Mathai recalls that the friendship with the royal family dates back a good 10 years and is still going strong. "Camilla first came to the Centre in 2010 and after she experienced the treatment first-hand, she returned in 2012. She has been associated with us since. I have known the family for almost 18 years now," Dr Mathai told DH over the phone from London.

Dr Mathai has been promoting and popularising Ayurveda and its many benefits through Soukya. His wife Suja assists him in his mission.

Being invited to the coronation is an honour, said Dr Mathai. "Prince Charles and Camilla have taken to holistic medicine in a big way and their interest and inclination towards it began after they first visited Soukya. What has kept the friendship strong is trust. I have been their personal doctor for a while now. I admire Charles' deep interest in ayurveda - a topic that he can converse with for hours," said Dr Mathai.