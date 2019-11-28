'Don’t treat apartments as bulk waste generators'

Apartment owners have opposed the categorisation of apartment buildings as bulk waste generators in the draft solid waste management.

In a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by BBMP joint commissioner for solid waste management, Sarfaraz Khan, the representatives from apartments, objected to the classification.

They appealed the civic body to consider them as part of residences, where the Palike collects the waste.

"We cannot pay another agency for waste management," they said.

Opposing the civic body's move to generate revenue from the waste, the residents suggested it engage people and resident welfare associations in the work.

Responding to this, Khan said the suggestions would be forwarded to the government.

“None of the suggestions will be shortlisted. Everything will be sent to the government.”