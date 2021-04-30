Don’t turn Mavallipura landfill into Covid crematorium, activists urge Palike

Alleging that civic officials are thinking about turning the Mavallipura landfill into a potential crematorium for Covid-19 victims, the Environment Support Group urged officials to drop the idea.

In a communication to the BBMP Chief Commissioner, Leo Saldanha and others belonging to the group said police and revenue officials visited the landfill “with the intent of preparing the landfill as an open crematorium”.

Stating that such a thought is shocking in itself, the ESG said the Karnataka High Court has ordered the BBMP to take up biomining in the abandoned landfill to decontaminate the toxic accumulating as a result of dumping the city’s garbage there.

The group also urged the BBMP to treat the untimely loss of the Covid patients with respect, adding that turning the landfill into crematorium will lure scavenging birds and risk the safety of IAF trainee pilots as well.