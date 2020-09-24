Don't take unsorted waste: BBMP chief tells workers

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has asked pourakarmikas to report to the marshals' households that do not waste segregation.

Such households would be charged fines up to Rs 1,000, while people littering public places will face arrest. On Wednesday, Prasad visited Gali Anjaneya Temple and Deepanjali Nagar wards to supervise the new tender on garbage disposal through waste management.

Prasad addressed the pourakarmikas, marshals, drivers, helpers, and link workers, asking them to only collect the segregated waste from each household and refuse to take garbage if unsegregated. They should also give a list of households failing to provide segregated waste to marshals who would educate them on the issue. If they repeatedly offend after counselling by the marshals, they have powers to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 per day.