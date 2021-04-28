Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

The second wave of the pandemic had a devastating effect on a family of five, which lost two members in a span of four days.

The family, living in Nayandahalli of Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone in Bengaluru, first lost the mother, who succumbed to the virus a week ago. The elder son, a 30-year-old who was also being treated in the ICU for Covid-19, was not aware of the demise of his mother. Four days later, he also died of the infection.

Now, the younger son, 28, is struggling for life in a hospital bed. He has not been informed of his brother’s death. Doctors say even if Sateesh (name changed) recovers from Covid, he will be under tremendous mental stress.

The brothers, both married, were living in the same house with their families and mother. “The two pillars of the family have fallen to the virus. We don't know how Sateesh will cope,” said Chandru, a family friend.

Speaking to DH, Sateesh’s wife said, “Hope my husband is back home safe. I am not in a position to even console him. Our entire family was careful and following all protocols.”