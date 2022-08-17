Flags unfurl a fresh challenge post Independence Day

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign created quite a flutter. It has also left a daunting task in its wake.

After grand Independence Day celebrations, the focus has shifted to the disposal of the national flag in a dignified manner.

The BBMP alone had distributed close to 15 lakh flags to resident welfare associations, commercial establishments, service providers, sanitation workers, etc. This is in addition to the two lakh distributed by Bengaluru Urban district. Political parties, too, had handed over the tricolour to workers in large numbers.

Taking down the flags to either store or dispose of them is not as simple as it seems. The Flag Code of India has laid out the conventions to be followed while removing a tricolour. Damaged flags can be destroyed, preferably by burning or any other method consistent with their dignity. Flags to be buried have to be collected in a wooden box.

A senior BBMP official said they have sensitised pourakarmikas and marshals to handle abandoned flags with respect.

“We distributed around 15 lakh flags, of which 75,000 were defective. We will send them back to the government,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said.

Some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and volunteer groups have also come forward to receive the flags that were hoisted across the city. The aim is to ensure that no flag is left abandoned or carelessly deposited in houses.

A few organisations — Youth for Parivarthan, Nexus Koramangala Mall and Being Social, Thindlu Boys Foundation — said they would collect the flags. Namma Bengaluru Foundation plans to partner with BBMP and Hopcoms to take back flags from residents.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is also making arrangements to collect flags at fuel stations across the state. “We have introduced the facility at Banaswadi fuel station. We will soon start accepting flags at nine other stations and are also planning to provide similar facilities at 40 stations managed by dealers,” an office-bearer of IOC told DH.

Now, for those who are keeping the tricolour, here is the correct way to fold it: place the flag horizontally, fold the saffron and green bands under the middle white band, fold the white band in such a way that only the Ashoka Chakra is seen with parts of saffron and green bands.