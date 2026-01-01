<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Denying Congress' allegation that his office was intervening in the probe into the Sabarimala gold row, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the Congress should tell how the accused could meet AICC leader Sonia Gandhi.</p><p>"Gold heist Unnikrishnan Potti and Govardhan had met Sonia Gandhi. Congress MPs Adoor Prakash and Anto Antony could be seen in the picture. Hence the Congress has to clarify how the one who stole the gold from the temple met Sonia Gandhi. In order to evade a reply to it, Congress is now trying to raise baseless allegations that my office was intervening in the probe," Vijayan told reporters.</p>.More gold from Sabarimala temple stolen, says SIT.<p>Vijayan was reacting to Prakash's allegation that the reported moves of the Special Investigation Team to quiz him was due to the intervention of the chief minister's political secretary P Sasi.</p>