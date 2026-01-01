Menu
Father poisons his 3 kids before taking his own life in Andhra Pradesh

Surendra had married Maheswari 32 of Ramapuram village in Kolimigundla mandal eight years ago. He had been ailing for some time, and in August last year, his wife died by suicide due to illness.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 14:09 IST
