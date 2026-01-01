Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Bangladesh begin joint water measurements as Ganges Treaty enters final year

Both countries will measure water levels at various designated points in the Ganga and Padma from January 1 to May 31, with measurements recorded every 10 days, as stipulated in the treaty.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 14:20 IST
India NewsBangladeshGangesWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us