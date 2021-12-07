Food safety officer, aide arrested over Rs 5,500 bribe

Food safety officer, associate arrested over Rs 5,500 bribe

Dr Harshavardhan, a designated officer of the FSSAI, and his aide Harish Honnappa, a private consultant, were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 07 2021, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 03:18 ist
On Monday, ACB officials caught Honnappa taking the bribe from the complainant at the FSSAI office on Seshadri Road. Credit: iStock photo

A designated officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been caught along with an aide for taking a bribe of Rs 3,500. 

Dr Harshavardhan, a designated officer of the FSSAI, and his aide Harish Honnappa, a private consultant, were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday.  

Dr Harshavardhan had allegedly demanded Rs 5,500 from a Devanahalli resident who had sought an FSSAI licence for opening a restaurant in Begur.

The government fee for the licence is Rs 2,000. 

The licence-seeker refused to pay anything extra and complained to the ACB. 

On Monday, ACB officials caught Honnappa taking the bribe from the complainant at the FSSAI office on Seshadri Road. They later arrested Dr Harshavardhan, too.

Both have been booked in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Indian-origin CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call

Indian-origin CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

 