Get revenue dept nod for Idgah ground events: R Ashoka

Days after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said the controversial Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet belonged to the Revenue Department, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday that anyone planning to host any event there will have to seek permission.

“Since the land belongs to the Revenue Department, we will decide whether to allow Ganesh Chaturthi, flag hoising (Independence Day), prayers or namaz,” Ashoka said in response to queries on demands by some groups on hoisting the tricolor at the ground.

A controversy erupted a few months ago on the ownership of the ground due to protests from Hindu right-wing groups who had also organised a bandh demanding that the area be used a playground. “According to my information, in 1964, it was Revenue Department land,” Ashoka said.

Following the recent controversy, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath had sought documents from the Wakf Board to prove ownership of the land. Though the board sought time, it did not submit any documents. “Due to the non-submission, the civic body shared the files related to the ground. Today’s status (of the ground) is that it belongs to the Revenue Department,” Ashoka said.

The Department will give permission to whatever is allowed. It will review the requests legally and give permission, Ashoka added.

On demands by some groups to allow flag hoisting on Independence day, and also to vacate the mosque like structure (mimbar) at the ground, Ashoka said that he had not received such requests from any organisations.

No Covid curbs

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government would allow the Ganesha festival to be celebrated without any curbs like in pre-Covid times. “We have discussed this with the chief minister and he agreed,” Ashoka said. “In the last two years, there were curbs on celebrating Ganesha festival in public. Saving lives was more important and people cooperated. This time, there won’t be any curbs,” he said.