Google employee in Bengaluru fifth to be infected by coronavirus in Karnataka

The Karnataka Health Department on Thursday confirmed one more positive COVID-19 case in Karnataka with a 26-year-old male, who returned from a trip to Greece, tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus claims India's first victim in Karnataka

The 26-year-old is originally from Mumbai. He landed in Mumbai from Greece on March 6th, and in Bengaluru on March 8th. He went to office, where around 154 employees work, and contacted four of his colleagues. His colleagues and his brother, who're being considered his primary contacts, are asymptomatic currently

A Google spokesperson said, "We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bangalore office to work from home from Friday. We have taken and will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials, as we prioritise everyone's health and safety.”

According to the media bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka, the number of positive cases has gone up to five in Karnataka.

The health bulletin released by the government stated, "A 26-year-old male patient who came from Greece has tested positive for COVID-19 today. The patient is admitted and isolated at the hospital and it stable. All primary contacts have been traced and are asymptomatic. Home quarantine has been advised and being followed-up."

The patient has been admitted to the Jayanagar General Hospital.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"He was admitted to our hospital late last night. He's stable. He isn't running a fever anymore. He's been given symptomatic treatment. We have only six isolation beds and can accommodate accordingly," Dr Kiran Kumar M, Medical Superintendent, Jayanagar General Hospital told DH.