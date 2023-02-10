Govt considers pandemic preparedness centre in Bengaluru

Govt considers pandemic preparedness centre in B'luru

The centre is aimed at tackling threats posed by any likely pandemic to humans or animals in future

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 10 2023, 02:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 03:47 ist
Science and Technology Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo

Science and Technology Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a meeting with representatives of Bharat Biotech and Wisconsin-Madison University on Thursday to discuss setting up a ‘Pandemic Preparedness Innovation Centre’.

Bharat Biotech co-founder Krishna Ella, and oncologist and member of the government’s Biotech Vision Group Dr Vishal Rao were among those who participated. They discussed newly emerging viruses post-Covid and the threats they pose.

During the meeting, Narayan said the government was committed to make arrangements needed to provide good health to the citizens and to create a sustainable environment.

The meeting discussed the possibility of a collaboration of the government with Bharat Biotech and Wisconsin-Madison University to set up the centre.

This would also facilitate knowledge-sharing between the state and the US-based university.

