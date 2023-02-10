Govt considers pandemic preparedness centre in Bengaluru

Science and Technology Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a meeting with representatives of Bharat Biotech and Wisconsin-Madison University on Thursday to discuss setting up a ‘Pandemic Preparedness Innovation Centre’.

The centre is aimed at tackling threats posed by any likely pandemic to humans or animals in future.

Bharat Biotech co-founder Krishna Ella, and oncologist and member of the government’s Biotech Vision Group Dr Vishal Rao were among those who participated. They discussed newly emerging viruses post-Covid and the threats they pose.

During the meeting, Narayan said the government was committed to make arrangements needed to provide good health to the citizens and to create a sustainable environment.

The meeting discussed the possibility of a collaboration of the government with Bharat Biotech and Wisconsin-Madison University to set up the centre.

This would also facilitate knowledge-sharing between the state and the US-based university.