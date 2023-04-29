Green tribunal sets 3-month deadline for KSPCB

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set a three-month deadline for the KSPCB to complete disciplinary proceedings against an apartment near Sarjapur.

A bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati at the NGT's Southern Zone disposed of a petition by Vikas R S who alleged that SNR Square (P) Limited, the builder of SNR River Ripples Apartment under Yamare gram panchayat limits, had established the sewage treatment plant without obtaining 'Consent to Establish' and 'Consent to Operate'.

The builder stated that the petitioner had demanded Rs 1 crore and threatened to expose him over the lack of permissions. The tribunal, however, noted the builder has not obtained the clearances.

"As the applicant had only sought for levying environment compensation for the violations and the continuous violation for each day, which action has already been initiated (by the KSPCB), there is nothing further to adjudicate," the bench said, setting a three-month deadline for the KSPCB to complete the proceedings.